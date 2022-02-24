Play video

Watch Boris Johnson's address to the nation in full

The UK is hitting Russia with a "massive" package of sanctions "designed in time to hobble the Russian economy", Boris Johnson has announced after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister said: "Our mission is clear diplomatically, politically, eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

He added the world could not allow the freedom of Ukraine to be "snuffed out" and "we cannot and will not just look away".

The Russian invasion was launched overnight, with President Putin telling the West any interference would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

The assault on this sovereign nation has finally come - and everything has changed, as Correspondent Geraint Vincent reports

Ahead of launching his invasion, the strong-arm leader warned Ukrainians to "lay down your arms immediately and go home".

"All Ukrainian soldiers who comply with this requirement can freely leave the area of military action and return to their families," Putin said.

Mr Johnson said: "This act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine, it's an attack on democracy and freedom in eastern Europe and around the world."

The PM criticised the the Russian president for having "unleashed war in our European continent", attacking Ukraine "without any provocation and without any credible excuse".

"Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population," Mr Johnson said, adding that the invasion was land, sea and air based.

The PM's speech comes after he chaired an emergency Cobra meeting to address the crisis - it will be followed by a statement in Parliament around 5pm.

Ukrainians living in the UK gathered to protest outside Downing Street as the PM's speech was broadcast, displaying placards apparently urging Mr Johnson to "Save Ukraine from Putin's Red Terrorism".

Prime Minister Johnson called for an "urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible" to discuss what he called a "catastrophe" for Europe.

Shortly after Nato announced it would be beefing up its "air, land and sea forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia".

Mr Johnson said he will also speak to leaders of G7 countries Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

All UK airlines have been instructed to avoid Ukrainian airspace after the Department for Transport announced a ban on flights between the UK and Ukraine.

Overnight Mr Johnson said President Putin has "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine".

Russia's ambassador to London has been summoned by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, asking him to "explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine".

Mr Johnson condemned the military action and is expected to announce further sanctions, as he promised to respond “decisively” to the Russian onslaught.

The UK has sent military aid to Ukraine ahead of the invasion and has soldiers stationed in eastern Europe but previously said it would not engage in combat.

Asked if the UK could join the fighting, Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly told ITV News "Ukraine is a good friend but they are not a member state of Nato".

He said the UK will help Ukraine defend itself but suggests the British military would be unable to fight.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Putin is "bringing war back to Europe".

"Once again in the centre of Europe, innocent women, men and children are dying”, she said.