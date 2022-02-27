Ukraine's peace talks with Russia have begun, Kyiv official says

Ukraine's peace talks with Russia have begun, a Ukrainian official has said, as President Putin's invasion was met with fierce Ukrainian resistance over the weekend.

Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, told ITV News that the two sides had begun discussions on Sunday at around 3.30pm.

Ukraine president’s office said earlier that Ukrainian envoys will meet with Russian diplomats to discuss the crisis. The statement added that the two sides would meet on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

The talks come as Ukraine claimed it has "complete control" over Kharkiv after Russian troops marched on the country's second largest city earlier on Sunday.

Video from Kharkiv showed fighting in the streets as Russian troops approached the city, which is located about 20 kilometres south of the border with Russia.

They had initially remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city, but Ukrainian authorities said opposition forces moved in on Sunday morning.

Russia’s Defence Ministry initially claimed more than 470 Ukrainian troops had surrendered near the city, but later in the day the Kharkiv's governor claimed "control is completely ours".

In a post on the Facebook account of Oleh Synyehubov, the Ukrainian official said Russian forces had "surrendered" and been taken "captive" where, he says, they spoke of being demoralised.

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers was driving around the edge of Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon and described the situation as "relatively peaceful," giving weight to reports Ukrainian forces had reclaimed the city.

How were the talks negotiated?

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s president said his country was ready for peace talks with Russia, but not in Belarus - describing the country as a staging ground for Putin's invasion.

Speaking in a video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues.

The Kremlin had already announced a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials.

It's not clear how the location was eventually agreed, but President Zelenskyy's office announced on Sunday afternoon that the two sides would meet on the border between Ukraine and Belarus.

Where are Russian troops in Ukraine and which areas have been targeted?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued over the weekend as attacking forces unleashed a wave of attacks targeting airfields and fuel facilities.

Fierce resistance appears to have slowed the advancing Russian forces, with Kyiv's mayor claiming on Sunday there are no Russian troops in the city, despite ongoing shelling and explosions being felt and heard near the capital.

Vitali Klitschko said that “military, law enforcement and territorial defence” officials were continuing to “detect and neutralise saboteurs”.

ITV News Global Security Editor, Rohit Kachroo, was in the capital overnight. He described "another dark night of heavy shelling and loud explosions" as red smoke billowed into the air.

President Zelenskyy’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, prompting the government to warn people to protect themselves from the smoke by covering their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” Zelenskyy vowed.

“The past night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure," he added.

"There is not a single facility in the country that the occupiers wouldn’t consider as admissible targets.”

What about the refugees fleeing Ukraine?

More than 360,000 Ukrainians have fled to Poland, Moldova and other neighboring countries, and the United Nations warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.

ITV News Correspondent Lucy Watson was at a train station in Poland on Sunday and has heard some of the harrowing stories from Ukrainians who have fled across the border.

She said people there are focused on the basics - "can I keep my child warm tonight? Where are we going to sleep tonight? They don't want pity, they want help".

It comes as the UK government faced growing criticism for not acting quickly enough to help Ukrainian refugees.

Government ministers say they’re sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine’s neighbours to help deal with the rising numbers of refugees.

For refugees to gain entry to the UK, however, certain criteria must be met as part of the immigration system here.

What sanctions are in place against Russia?

The UK, European Union and United States agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system.

The system moves money around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions worldwide, part of a new round of sanctions aiming to impose a severe cost on Moscow for the invasion.

They also agreed to impose ”restrictive measures” on Russia's central bank.

Although there are not currently any NATO troops on the ground, allies of Ukraine have been sending weapons, supplies and aid to the country.

How has Russia reacted to sanctions?

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert, as tensions with the West mount over his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, the Russian president claimed leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” as well as imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia and leading officials.

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”