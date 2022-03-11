UK sanctions 386 Russian politicians over their support of Ukraine invasion

The UK has sanctioned 386 Russian politicians over their support of the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the politicians, members of the Duma - the lower house of the Russian parliament - are "complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine" because they all voted in support of the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The Foreign Office said the new sanctions "will ban those listed from travelling to the UK, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here".

Ms Truss added: "We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.

“Together with our allies, we stand firmly beside our Ukrainian friends. We will continue to support Ukraine with humanitarian aid, defensive weapons and diplomatic work to isolate Russia internationally.”

The politicians' vote recognised the independence of the breakaway regions – part of Ukrainian sovereign territory - and authorised the permanent presence of Russian military there, acting as a pretext for Russia’s invasion, according to the Foreign Office.

It comes after the billionaire owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovich, was sanctioned along with six other oligarchs, on Wednesday.

The latest raft of measures brings the total number Russian individuals and businesses sanctioned by the UK since Russia's invasion to more than 500.

There are now more than 800 on the UK's Russian sanctions list in total and 400 of those are members of the Duma.