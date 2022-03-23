Rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the besieged city of Mariupol have been captured by Russian troops, Ukrainian leaders have said.

Mariupol has faced weeks of sustained attacks which have razed parts of the city to the ground and left those trapped in the city burying the dead in the streets.

The reported captured of 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers, by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also accused Russian forces of blocking the aid convoy despite agreeing to the route ahead of time.

“We are trying to organise stable humanitarian corridors for Mariupol residents, but almost all of our attempts, unfortunately, are foiled by the Russian occupiers, by shelling or deliberate terror,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

In his daily late night address to the nation, Mr Zelenskyy said he estimated that 100,000 civilians remained in the city of 430,000, adding there is "nothing left" of it.

The Red Cross confirmed a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the city had not been able to enter.

The convoy's attempt to deliver assistance came as Russian navy vessels joined in what have been weeks of Russian air and land strikes into Mariupol, US officials said.

A senior US defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the Pentagon’s assessment, said Russian ships in the Sea of Azov added to the shelling of Mariupol. The official said there were about seven Russian ships in that area, including a minesweeper and a couple of landing vessels.

US President Joe Biden is due to head to Europe for an emergency NATO summit on Thursday on Russia's invasion and increasingly hostile stance toward the West, where NATO members and other European allies are strengthening their defences.

Mr Biden is traveling to Brussels and Poland, which has received more than two million Ukrainian refugees since the February 24 invasion began. He is expected to seek continued unity among Western allies and to announce more sanctions in a punishing series of economic and financial penalties on Russia.

Asked on CNN what Russian President Vladimir Putin had achieved in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn’t achieved yet.” But he insisted that the military operation was going “strictly in accordance with the plans and purposes that were established beforehand".

Mr Putin’s aims remain to “get rid of the military potential of Ukraine” and to “ensure that Ukraine changes from an anti-Russian center to a neutral country,” Mr Peskov said.

He also warned that Mr Putin could use nuclear weapons if Russia faced "an existential threat".

In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, explosions and bursts of gunfire shook the city overnight, and heavy artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several of the capital's suburbs.

Ukrainian forces this week recaptured one suburban city, Makariv, but partially lost three other northwest suburbs, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

A video posted by Ukrainian police showed them surveying damage in Makariv, including to the town’s police station, which an officer said took a direct hit to its roof. The police drove by destroyed residential buildings and along a road pocked by shelling. The town appeared all but deserted.

A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Ukrainian resistance has brought much of Russia's advance to a halt but has not sent Moscow's forces into retreat.

“We have seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offensive now,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. He said that was particularly true in southern Ukraine, including near Kherson, where “they have tried to regain territory.”

Russia's far stronger, bigger military has many Western military experts warning against overconfidence in Ukraine's long-term odds. Russia's practice in past wars in Chechnya and Syria has been to grind down resistance with strikes that flattened cities, killed countless civilians and sent millions fleeing.

But Russian forces appeared unprepared and have often performed badly against Ukrainian resistance.

The US estimates Russia has lost a bit more than 10% of the overall combat capability it had at the start of the fight, including troops, tanks and other materiel.

Western officials say Russian forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, leaving some soldiers suffering from frostbite.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine's population, according to the United Nations.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have died. Estimates of Russian military casualties vary widely, but even conservative figures by Western officials are in the low thousands.

Mr Putin’s troops are facing unexpectedly tough resistance that has left the bulk of Moscow’s ground forces miles from the centre of Kyiv, and they are making slow progress on apparent efforts to cut off fighters in eastern Ukraine. The Russians increasingly are concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and civilians.

Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Mr Zelenskyy said negotiations with Russia are going “step by step, but they are going forward.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw progress in negotiations.

“From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues,” and the gains are enough to end hostilities now, he said. He gave no details.

The Western official, though, said that there were no signs Moscow was ready to compromise.

In the last update from Mariupol officials, they said that as of March 15 at least 2,300 people had died in the siege. Accounts from the city suggest the true toll is much higher, with bodies lying uncollected. Airstrikes over the past week destroyed a theatre and an art school where many civilians were taking shelter.

Mr Zelenskyy, in his address, said more than 7,000 people were evacuated from Mariupol on Tuesday. Those who remain suffer “in inhuman conditions, under a full blockade, without food, without water, without medicine and under constant shelling, under constant bombardment,” he said.

Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. The siege has cut the city off from the sea and allowed Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea.

It’s not clear how much of the city Russia holds, with fleeing residents saying fighting continues street by street.