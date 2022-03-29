A live televised concert in the UK is bringing together some of the biggest names in pop music on Tuesday evening to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine - here's all you need to know.

What is it?

The two-hour all-star Concert For Ukraine will raise money through viewers' donations for people affected by the Russian invasion.

Who is performing?

The all-star Concert For Ukraine will feature artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Emeli Sande, Tom O'Dell, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers and Gregory Porter. It will be hosted by radio presenters Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and former Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

How do I watch it?

It airs on ITV and STV at 8pm on Tuesday 29 March and is also being streamed online on the ITV Hub and STV player. A few tickets are still available to see the show in-person at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Where is the money going?

Cash donated by viewers will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which is helping the millions of people who are being forced to leave their lives in Ukraine and flee to other countries.

ITV is donating all the advertising revenue from the broadcast – an estimated £3 million – to the DEC appeal.

Concertgoers in Birmingham have paid up to £52 for tickets, with all tax raised from the sales - around £100,000 - donated to the DEC appeal.

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda interviews Tom Odell after he played in front of Ukrainian refugees at a railway station in Romania

What are the stars saying?

Sheeran said he is "so proud to be playing" at the fundraiser, while Cabello said her "heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine."

Scottish singer Emily Sande said she will be taking part in support of the refugees who have experienced racism at borders as they try to escape the war.

"I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis," she said.

"Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict."

Porter said he was "thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace" adding: "Together we can show our support for those who are sadly affected by the current world’s events."

Who are Ukrainian band Antytila?

Hugely popular in their home country, the band are currently on the frontline in Kyiv. They made a video, armed and dressed in combat gear, asking Sheeran to let them take part in the concert.

"Today we learned about your charity concert for Ukraine, which will take place in Birmingham.

"And we offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporarily joining the gig remotely.

"Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrender to the Russian occupiers. You will play in Birmingham."

"We are not afraid to play under the bombs. Through music we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered.

"We will fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.

"So on 29 March, we are ready."

The Grammy award-winning pop star from Suffolk responded in an Instagram story.

Ukrainian band Antytila asked Ed Sheeran to let them take part in the concert but have been told no by organisers

"Hey guys, I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it," he said.

"Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.

"I can't wait to check your music out, guys - and I'm sending you lots of love."

The band, who had hoped to take part via a live link from Kyiv, have been told by organisers that they were "only able to focus on the humanitarian situation, not the politics or the military conflict".

How can I donate?

Donations can be made online at dec.org.uk or by phone on 0370 60 60 900.

To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and all cash goes directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.