Tory Neil Parish has announced he will resign after admitting to watching pornography twice in the House of Commons chamber in what he described as a "moment of madness".

The 65-year-old had initially vowed to continue as MP for Tiverton and Honiton but on Saturday decided to step down after seeing the “furore and the damage I was causing my family and my constituency”.

Mr Parish told BBC South West that he watched adult material twice in the Commons, admitting "I was not proud of what I was doing".

Looking visibly emotional, the farmer said the first time was accidental while looking at tractors on the internet.

He said he then "got into another website with a very similar name," adding: “I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.”

“My crime, my most biggest crime, is that on another occasion I went in a second time, and that was deliberate," he continued.

“That was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

He said it was a “moment of madness”, which he accepted was “totally wrong”, as he insisted he was “not making sure people could see it” and was trying to be discreet.

A spokesperson for Tiverton and Honiton Conservatives said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Neil Parish for his service to our communities over the past 12 years.

“We support his decision to step down as our Member of Parliament.”

