The key numbers behind Downing Street's illegal gatherings investigation

After weeks of investigations, the Met Police has drawn a line under Operation Hillman, which looked into allegations of several lockdown-breaching gatherings and parties at Downing Street.

Police considered hundreds of documents, pictures, CCTV images, and questionnaires as officers weighed up the possibility that laws were broken in the heart of government.

The end result is now more than 100 fines have been issued, with some receiving multiple notices.

Here's a breakdown of the key figures behind Downing Street's rule-breaking events:

126 people to be fined

£460,000 cost of investigation

345 documents police investigated

510 photos and CCTV images

204 questionnaires handed out

12 detectives investigated the breaches

The events that resulted in fines were: