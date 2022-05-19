Skip to content

The key numbers behind Downing Street's illegal gatherings investigation

More fines have been handed out over Downing Street gatherings. Credit: PA

After weeks of investigations, the Met Police has drawn a line under Operation Hillman, which looked into allegations of several lockdown-breaching gatherings and parties at Downing Street.

Police considered hundreds of documents, pictures, CCTV images, and questionnaires as officers weighed up the possibility that laws were broken in the heart of government.

The end result is now more than 100 fines have been issued, with some receiving multiple notices.

Here's a breakdown of the key figures behind Downing Street's rule-breaking events:

The events that resulted in fines were: