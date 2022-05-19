The key numbers behind Downing Street's illegal gatherings investigation
After weeks of investigations, the Met Police has drawn a line under Operation Hillman, which looked into allegations of several lockdown-breaching gatherings and parties at Downing Street.
Police considered hundreds of documents, pictures, CCTV images, and questionnaires as officers weighed up the possibility that laws were broken in the heart of government.
The end result is now more than 100 fines have been issued, with some receiving multiple notices.
Here's a breakdown of the key figures behind Downing Street's rule-breaking events:
The events that resulted in fines were:
May 20, 2020 - The infamous Bring Your Own Booze party
June 18, 2020 - A Cabinet Office leaving do
June 19, 2020 - Boris Johnson’s 56th birthday
November 13, 2020 - Gathering in PM's Downing Street flat after Dominic Cummings quit
December 17, 2020 - Cabinet Office ‘Christmas party’
18 December 18, 2020 - Downing Street Christmas party, which ITV News revealed with video of staff joking about event
January 14, 2021 - More Downing Street leaving drinks to mark the departure of two permanent secretaries
April 16, 2021 - Two leaving dos on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral