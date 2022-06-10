Play Brightcove video

'He used to be a care worker, which is just a testament to who he is as a person'

One of the captured Britons sentenced to death for fighting Russian soldiers in Ukraine has been described as having a "heart of gold".

Aiden Aslin, alongside Shaun Pinner, has been sentenced by pro-Moscow officials in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called it a "sham judgement" and will speak with her Ukrainian counterpart later on Friday.

Mr Aslin, originally from Nottinghamshire, and Mr Pinner are both members of regular Ukrainian military units - they had been fighting in Mariupol.

Aiden Aslin spoke to GMB six years ago explaining why he went to Syria to fight ISIS

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain Brennan Phillips, a friend of Mr Aslin, described the 28-year-old as "a humble guy" adding that he wanted "to help people"."I trained Aslin in Syria. Aiden became a friend of mine, more so than a person that I trained. He's a humble guy, heart of gold," Mr Phillips said.

"He used to be a care worker, which is just a testament to who he is as a person. That's what compelled him to go to Syria to help people, and also why he came to Ukraine to help people here."

Mr Phillips, a former US soldier, said it was wrong to described Mr Aslin as a "so-called mercenary" - a claim made by the Russians.

"Aiden is a Ukrainian. He signed up for the Ukrainian marine corp, he has a fiancee, a home here," he said.

As the diplomatic fallout intensifies, Downing Street have said the men are entitled to combatant immunity as prisoners of war under the Geneva convention.

Liz Truss said: "I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine. They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.

"My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them."

Interfax, a Russian news agency, claimed the men would be able to appeal against their convictions.

Mr Aslin being sworn in as a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Mr Phillips told GMB he did not think the death sentencing would be carried out.

"Emotionally, I worry about it, but logically I think about it and I do not think they'll be executed. I do think they'll be released, I have hope for that," he said.

"Anyone who's lived under Russian rule is not surprised about what's happened. Outraged, angered, but not surprised."