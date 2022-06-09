Two Britons and Moroccan man 'sentenced to death penalty' in pro-Russian state

Two British men and a Moroccan man captured in Ukraine have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels, according to Russian-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire and Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, were sentenced at the Supreme Court in the eastern pro-Russian breakaway state of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

The third man sentenced is reported to be Saaudun Brahim, a Moroccan national.

RIA Novosti reported on Thursday that the three men are set to face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.

The court is understood to have found them guilty of taking action toward a violent overthrow of power, an offence punishable by death in the unrecognised republic held by Russian-backed rebels. The court is not internationally recognised.

They were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.

Another British fighter captured by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.

Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner had been fighting with Ukrainian forces in the southern port city of Mariupol when they were taken prisoner in mid-April, while Mr Brahim was captured in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.

Aiden Aslin is from Nottinghamshire.

After being captured, Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner appeared in videos in April asking to be part of a prisoner swap in exchange for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who was being held by Ukraine.

The Kremlin was reported to have suggested the exchange more than a week before the footage emerged.

Moscow-backed separatists had claimed the three fighters are “mercenaries” who are not entitled to the usual protections afforded to prisoners of war.

In response, Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner’s families said that the men, who are both thought to have lived in Ukraine since 2018, were “long-serving” members of the Ukrainian military.

Boris Johnson previously called for the men's rights as prisoners of war to be respected under the Geneva Convention, which states that they must be treated humanely and protected from humiliating or degrading treatment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

He had said: “It is very important to understand that Aiden and other UK nationals who have been fighting for the Ukraine armed forces who get captured are not hostages and they are not to be swapped as though they are terrorists – they are prisoners of war."

On Monday, Dominic Raab said the Foreign Office would “make all the representations” on Mr Aslin’s behalf.

Mr Aslin's family, who previously urged the government to "act now", issued an emotional statement calling for his release on Tuesday.

In a statement released through the Foreign Office, Mr Aslin's family asked for privacy and said: “This is a very sensitive and emotional time for our family, and we would like to say thank you to all that have supported us.

“We are currently working with the Ukrainian government and the Foreign Office to try and bring Aiden home.

"Aiden is a much-loved man and very much missed, and we hope that he will be released very soon.”