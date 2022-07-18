The Tory leadership debate on Sky News that had been planned for Tuesday night has been cancelled after Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss said they did not want to take part, the broadcaster said.

The cancelled debate comes amid despair from Conservative MPs at the increasingly divisive and bitter contest.

ITV's leadership debate on Sunday night was described by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston as a "disaster" for the party.

The remaining five candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in Sunday night's debate on ITV as the battle for a place in the run-off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.

Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak, who topped both the first two ballots, clashed with international trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Ms Truss over the economy.

And former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the last ballot and are battling to avoid elimination – squared off over who had the record and experience to be prime minister.In Westminster WhatsApp group messages, seen by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana, Tory MPs warned about the damage the in-fighting could do to the party.

In a message seen by ITV News, one MP warned: "The division, smears and personal attacks this weekend have been disgraceful. Nothing will kill our party more than blue on blue."