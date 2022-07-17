Watch the full ITV Tory leadership debate

The Tory MPs competing to become the next prime minister are going head-to-head in an ITV televised leadership debate.

The race's remaining candidates - Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat - are taking questions from host Julie Etchingham on issues dominating the campaign.

The debate will be closely followed by the contest's third ballot. Subsequent rounds throughout next week will eliminate the contender with the fewest votes until only two remain.

This pair will then go forward into a postal ballot of party members.

