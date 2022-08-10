Tips on how to cope with the cost of living crisis

Many households up and down the UK are growing increasingly concerned about how they are going to cope with rising bills, which have been created by the cost of living crisis.

Energy bills, for instance, could soar to £4,266 next year, according to the energy consultancy firm Cornwall Insight. Consequently, UK residents would have to shell out £355 per month as opposed to the current average of £164.

Inflation is now at 9.4% and has pushed prices for everyday goods and services to unprecedented levels.

With many analysts expecting things to get worse as we approach the tail end of 2022, how can you fight back against the financial blues?

Tips on how to save money

Reach out for help

Saleem Shafi, Deputy CEO of the debt advice charity Money Buddies, told ITV news "there is support" for families fearing the worst.

He insisted that the first step anyone, with money concerns, should take is reach out for help.

"There are lots of good agencies across the UK. One thing I would say to you is type into Google 'money and pension service', and you'll be able to find lots of agencies like ourselves across the country," he said.

"If in doubt and if you're worried contact a debt advice agency and we will work through with you what your priority debts are, what your priority payments should be and what could probably be reduced if you need to do that.

Check you're receiving benefits you're entitled to

Mr Shafi also advised people to always double check that they're receiving every type of benefit they're entitled to.

He said: "I'm not saying it's going to be enough for everybody because it isn't. Benefits are around 65% of where they should be.

"But there are people who could be getting more support from the government who just don't know it's there."