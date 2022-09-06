Boris Johnson has told the country "this is it folks" in his final speech as prime minister, ending a three-year premiership.

During his address outside No 10 on Tuesday morning, the outgoing PM described the transferring of power to his successor as "handing over the baton".

In what appeared to be a swipe at those who resigned from his government and ultimately led to his downfall, he said his premiership had "unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race" after "they changed the rules halfway through".

But he said it was now "time for politics to be over" and urged the party to unite behind his successor Liz Truss, adding he would be supporting her new government "every step of the way" during a "tough time" for households across the country.

He joked that if his dog Dilyn and Larry the cat can “put behind them their occasional difficulties”, then so can the Tory party.

"It's time for politics to be over folks, it's time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team and deliver for the people of this country," he said.

"Because that's what the people of this country want, that's what they need, and that's what they deserve."

The outgoing PM did not rule out a political comeback and said for now he plans on "returning to his plough", suggesting he may return to writing.

Wife Carrie Johnson, Nadine Dorries and Rachel Johnson applauded the outgoing PM as he delivered his speech. Credit: PA

Reeling off his greatest hits - including Brexit, the vaccine rollout and support for Ukraine - he described himself as a "booster rocket that has fulfilled its function" ready to jet off into distant lands.

He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

Tory MPs who had packed into Downing Street to watch his farewell speech broke into cheers as he finished his address.

Mr Johnson held his wife Carrie's hand and shook hands with officials as he left the street to energetic applause and got in the car to head off to Balmoral to meet the Queen.

There, he will tender his resignation to the monarch and make way for Ms Truss to be sworn in as prime minister and invited to form a government.

More to follow...