Unlikely friend Paddington Bear front and centre of tributes to the Queen

Alongside the more sombre traditions witnessed in the days following the Queen's death on September 8, there's also been room to allow one unlikely partnership to shine.

Created by Michael Bond, Paddington Bear made his first appearance five years after the Queen's coronation in the 1950s.

The pair's relationship blossomed after a comical sketch together as part of celebrations for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen and Paddington Credit: Buckingham Palace/Studio Canal/BBC Studios/Heyday Films/PA

While on a visit of Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales, accompanied by his wife Kate, now Princess of Wales, was handed another Paddington as he greeted children along the fence.

The marmalade sandwiches they shared at Buckingham Palace now feature not at the dining table but along the gates to the Queen's residences as tributes continue to build.

Paddington Bear at Balmoral Credit: PA

Now Paddington Bears have been added to the hoards of flowers and notes left for the Queen outside locations such as Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Sandringham.

Speaking after her death, Frank Cottrell-Boyce, who co-wrote the Queen’s TV appearance said: "Paddington stands for a set of values that she stood for as well, for welcoming the stranger, for decency, for politeness."

Following the news that the Queen has passed away, the official account of Paddington Bear tweeted its respects to the Queen, saying: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

The remarkable life of the Queen remembered in our latest episode of What You Need To Know