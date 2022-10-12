The Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Backup diesel generators are keeping nuclear safety and security equipment operational.

“This repeated loss of #ZNPP’s off-site power is a deeply worrying development and it underlines the urgent need for a nuclear safety & security protection zone around the site,” Grossi tweeted.

More to follow...