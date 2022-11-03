Bank of England expected to unveil highest interest rate rise since 1980s

The Bank of England is expected to unveil a 0.75% interest rate rise - the biggest since the 1980s - in a bid to control the runaway inflation.

It would see the Bank’s base interest rate rise from 2.25% to 3%, the highest since 2008.

Members of the Monetary Policy Committee are set to make a decision which will be announced at midday on Thursday.

If – as expected – the Bank raises interest rates by 0.75 percentage points, it would be the biggest single increase since 1989.The interest rate rise is likely to push up the amount that millions of mortgage holders have to pay their banks every month.

The Bank of England is attempting to control soaring inflation which is battering British households.

According to the Nationwide Building Society, the average homeowner looking to refinance the average mortgage will pay £220 a month more now than they would have done a year ago.

Nationwide calculates that mortgage repayments for a prospective first-time buyer, earning the average wage, have risen from 34% of their take-home pay to 45% in just a few months.

Today's expected rise will be the eighth time in a row that the Bank of England has increased interest rates.

This time last year the base rate stood at just 0.1%.

The base rate fell to 0.1% on 19 March 2020 from 0.25% - a rate it had dropped to on 11 March 2020.

Up until this point the rate had been at 0.75% since 2018.

Leading trade union has warned that a hike in interest rates will plunge more workers into debt and financial hardship amid fresh evidence of the impact of the cost of living crisis.

A survey of 6,000 adults for Unite found that just over half said they cannot or will have difficulty paying their household bills this year.

Almost a third said they have already gone into debt or increased the levels of their debt just to put food on the table.

Unite said the survey, published hours before a Bank of England decision on interest rates, also revealed that one in seven admitted they are facing food poverty.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s research shows that many workers face unsurmountable financial pressure. An interest rate hike will shackle those workers with more debt while corporate profiteering runs rampant.”

The poll suggested that more than two thirds of workers have experienced a real-terms pay cut this year.

Ms Graham added: “It is corporate greed which is driving inflation and supercharging the cost of living crisis, not workers’ wages.

“The political conspiracy of silence as they line workers and communities up for Austerity 2 must not go unchallenged.

“An epidemic of profiteering is, quite literally, stealing the food from our tables. It remains remarkable that, in the teeth of all the evidence, the Bank of England is refusing to acknowledge that profits have to be tackled to address inflation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know