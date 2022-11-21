Two Iranian actresses arrested after headscarf protests

Two Iranian actresses have been arrested after publicly removing their headscarves in support of the two-month-long protests against the country's Islamic regime, according to state media.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested within an hour of each other on Sunday "by the order of the Tehran general and revolutionary prosecutor's office," Irna news agency said.

According to the report, Ms Ghaziani and Ms Riahi are accused of colluding with the intention of acting against the country's security and propaganda against the Iranian regime.

Both women are high-profile and multi-awarding winning actresses.

Before her arrest, Ms Ghaziani had posted a video on Instagram to her 2.2 million followers of herself with no headscarf, pulling back her hair into a ponytail.

In the accompanying caption, Ms Ghaziani wrote: "Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath."

In an Instagram post in September, Katayoun Riahi wrote alongside an image of her wearing no hijab: "Mourning the women of Iran."The nationwide protests were sparked by the death Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for alleging breaching the country's strict headscarf rules.

Mahsa Amini died in custody in Iran Credit: Francisco Seco/AP

Ms Amini died on 16 September, three days after she was detained.

Women across Iran publicly removed their headscarves in public in protest and solidarity in the days after her death.

The protests - which the regime call riots - have grown into anti-government demonstrations, and have become a real test for Tehran's theocratic regime that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The police deny Mahsa was mistreated and say she died of a heart attack.

Mahsa's family says she had no history of heart trouble and that they were prevented from seeing her body before she was buried.

The demonstrations erupted after her funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqez, and quickly spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

Demonstrations have followed globally in the subsequent months. Protesters and human rights groups have since accused Iran's regime of responsibility for more Iran protesters' deaths.

Last week, Iran issued its first death sentence over anti-government protests, state media reported.

