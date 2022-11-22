Play Brightcove video

Rich Fierro provided his account of the harrowing events at Club Q

A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a LQBTQ nightclub in Colorado credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker.

Rich Fierro had taken his family to Club Q on Saturday night to support a drag show performer, who was one of his daughter's friends, when the attack - in which five people were killed and 17 injured - unfolded.

The veteran was there with his daughter Kassy, her boyfriend and several other friends to see the drag show and celebrate a birthday in Colorado Springs.

What he initially described as one of the group’s most enjoyable nights took a tragic turn when gunfire rang out and Kassy’s boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was fatally shot.

A woman places a candle during a candlelight vigil on a corner near the site of a weekend mass shooting at Club Q. Credit: AP

Police credit Mr Fierro and Thomas James with saving lives by subduing the gunman, who was armed with multiple firearms, including an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.

"I'm not a hero," he said. "I'm just some dude."

He went on to describe grabbing the 22-year-old suspect by the armor he was wearing, dragging him down and using the gun to beat him.

"I just know I got into mode and I needed to save my family. And that family was - at that time - everybody in that room."

"That is what I was trained to do. I saw him and I went and got him. And when I pulled him down, I told him while I was hitting him 'I want to kill you guy'." As the shooter was pinned under a barrage of punches from Mr Fierro and kicks to the head from Mr James, he tried to reach for his pistol. Mr Fierro grabbed it and used it as a bludgeon. “I tried to finish him," he said.

When a performer who was there for the drag show ran by, Mr Fierro told them to kick the gunman. The performer stuffed a high-heeled shoe in the attacker's face, the veteran said. “I love them,” Fierro said of the city's LGBTQ community. “I have nothing but love.” Mr Fierro - who served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan - said he hopes people use the experience to embrace those around them, and wished those in the hospital a speedy recovery.

"I feel no joy. I am not happy. I am not excited. That guy is still alive and my family is not."

The suspect, named by police as Anderson Lee Aldrich, is being held on murder and hate crime charges.

