Pelé wishes Brazil 'luck' from hospital bed ahead of South Korea knock-out clash

Pelé has wished the Brazilian men's team the best ahead of their knock-out game against South Korea and said he will be watching from his hospital bed.

The football legend has been in hospital since last Tuesday and on Saturday it was reported he was receiving end-of-life care.

In a tweet, the 82-year-old wrote: "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup."I'll be watching the hospital game and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"

Pelé was just 17 years old when he helped Brazil win the 1958 World Cup against Sweden.

He remains the youngest person to ever score in a World Cup final.

Brazil is among the favourites to win the cup and is expected to comfortably beat South Korea on Monday.

Well-wishers' messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. English football captain Harry Kane and French striker Kylian Mbappé also sent messages of support on Saturday.

The Albert Einstein hospital said on Friday that Pelé is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time as he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumour removed in September 2021.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know