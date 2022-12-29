Brazilian football legend Pele has died aged 82

Brazilian footballer Pele, widely regarded as the finest player the sport has ever known, has died at the age of 82.

He had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Pele helped his national side to four World Cup finals and is the only player to win the tournament three times, which he did between 1958 and 1970.

In Brazil, he was known simply as 'O Rei' - The King - and is considered a national hero.

More to follow...