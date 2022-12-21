Pelé to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer worsens

Pelé's health has worsened and the Brazilian football legend will stay in hospital over Christmas, his doctors have said.

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Wednesday that Pelé's cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old is under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who is globally known as Pelé, is undergoing chemotherapy in his fight against cancer since he had a colon tumour removed in September 2021.

Neither his family nor the hospital have said whether it had spread to other organs.

Pele is a national icon in Brazil. Credit: AP

Kely Nascimento, one of his daughters, said Pelé will stay in the hospital during Christmas.

"We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us," she wrote on Instagram.

"We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

Pelé led Brazil to victory the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé's record during the latest World Cup.

Several tributes and get-well-soon wishes were made for the former footballer during the Qatar tournament, which was won by Argentina on Sunday.

