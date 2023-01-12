Record number of people in England waiting more than 12 hours in A&E

A record number of people in England waited more than 12 hours in A&E in December - triple the operational standard, new NHS data reveals.

The latest figures from NHS England paint a bleak picture of the health service's emergency care, with average ambulance response times to call-outs in England last month the longest on record.

December saw 54,532 people waiting longer than 12 hours in A&E, the highest total in records dating back to August 2010 and up 44.1% from 37,837 in November.

The number waiting at least four hours also hit a new record high of 170,283 in December, up 18.3% from 143,949 the previous month.

A total of 65.0% of patients in England were seen within four hours in A&Es last month, down from 68.9% in November - the worst performance on record.

The operational standard is that at least 95% of patients attending A&E should be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, but this has not been met nationally since 2015.

The average response time in December for ambulances in England dealing with the most urgent incidents, defined as calls from people with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, was 10 minutes and 57 seconds.

Ambulances in England took an average of one hour, 32 minutes and 54 seconds in December to respond to emergency calls such as burns, epilepsy and strokes.

This is the longest on record and well above the target of 18 minutes.

Response times for urgent calls, such as late stages of labour, non-severe burns and diabetes, averaged four hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds – again, the longest on record.

The target standard response time for urgent incidents is seven minutes.

Meanwhile, some 1,423 people in England are estimated to have been waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November.

This is down slightly from 1,907 at the end of October and is well below the peak of 23,778 in January 2022.

The government and NHS England set the ambition to eliminate all waits of more than two years by July 2022, except when it is the patient’s choice or for complex cases requiring specialist treatment.

An estimated 406,575 people in England had been waiting more than 52 weeks to start routine hospital treatment at the end of November, NHS England said.

This is down from 410,983 at the end of October and is the first month-on-month fall since February last year. The government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has fallen slightly from a record high.

An estimated 7.19 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of November, NHS England said.

This is down from 7.21 million in October, which was the highest number since records began in August 2007.

