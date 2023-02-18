England manager Sarina Wiegman has taken aim at Tiger Woods branding the American’s decision to give his playing partner a tampon “very inappropriate”. Woods, 47, handed the sanitary product to Justin Thomas after outdriving his countryman on the ninth hole at the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday. The 15-time major winner, who was making his return to top-level action for the first time since July, apologised at a subsequent press conference.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn’t turned out that way,” said Woods. “If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry.” But speaking ahead of her side’s Arnold Clark Cup fixture against Italy on Sunday, Wiegman said: “It is very inappropriate, and I think he has realised that, too. “He is such a big role model and he can have a positive impact on society. He should be conscious of that at all times.”

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas

Writing in USA Today, columnist Christine Brennan, said: "Woods' message to Thomas was obvious. It has been the go-to line of silly, often insecure boys for generations: You play like a girl."

Alex Greenwood, the Manchester City and England defender, added: “I only saw the incident this morning, but from what I know, he is a massive role model within the sport. “If he looks back at it, he will be really disappointed with what he did and I am sure he will apologise for it.”

Following on from their 4-0 win over South Korea on Thursday, England – now unbeaten in 27 games under Wiegman – head to Coventry to face Italy.

Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh is set to return to the fold after she missed the Lionesses’ victory at the MK Stadium through illness. “It is really nice for her that she is back, because of course she wants to be part of the team and we want to see her play,” added Wiegman. “It will be really nice to have her on the pitch. “The squad is shaping up well and everyone is available to train. We will modify training a little bit, because it is matchday plus two, and matchday minus one, but I am happy to have everyone on the pitch.”