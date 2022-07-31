Queen leads tributes to 'inspirational' Lionesses after historic Euro 2022 win

The Queen has led tributes for the England Women's football team after they defeated Germany 2-1 in the Uefa Women's Euros final at Wembley Stadium, in the first major tournament win for any England team since 1966.

In a message to the Lionesses shared on the Royal Family's Twitter account, the Queen said: “My warmest congratulations, and those of my family, go to you all on winning the European Women’s Football Championships.

“It is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The Championships and your performance in them have rightly won praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned."

The Queen added the team had "set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations."

“It is my hope that you will be as proud of the impact you have had on your sport as you are of the result today," she concluded.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates England's winning goal. Credit: PA

Prince Charles and Camilla also congratulated the team on a “sensational” performance, adding they would “inspire a generation."

Alongside four photographs from the match, a tweet by the Clarence House Twitter account read: “Congratulations to the victorious @Lionesses!

“Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire a generation. You have made us all proud.”

The heroic team also received praise from pop superstar Adele, who shared a photo of the squad celebrating their win on Instagram, describing the moment as a “game changer."

She wrote: “You did it!! It’s come home!! Congratulations @lionesses what a game changer!! So proud.”

And she wasn't the only popstar to heap praise on the Lionesses, as classic British girl group The Spice Girls also shared a photo of the team on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations @Lionesses True #GirlPower right there.”

England are also expected to have made history with the biggest home TV audience on record for a women’s football match.

The record of nine million was set during England’s semi-final defeat by the US in the 2019 World Cup, according to ratings organisation Barb.

Those in the crowd at Wembley included the Duke of Cambridge and Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who watched the match from home with his children Wilfred and Romy, praised the team on their “stunning” victory.

He said in a tweet: “Football has come home! A stunning victory by the @Lionesses.

“Huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team.

“Football pitches across the country will be filled as never before by girls and women inspired by your triumph.”

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak tweeted a photograph of himself cheering on the team and said the Lionesses had “won the hearts” of the country.

The 10 Downing Street hopeful also vowed to try and bring a future women’s World Cup to the UK as he hailed the Lionesses’ victory as “transformational” for sport.

Mr Sunak said he would immediately launch the review of women’s football recommended in a fan-led review by MP Tracey Crouch if he becomes prime minister, in order to “grow the opportunities” of the women’s game.

The former chancellor, a father of two daughters, said: “These Euros have been transformational.

“In the long history of women’s football in this country, this game-changing squad has done more to smash through barriers than any other.

“I’m so proud that my two girls are growing up in a country where they can see terrific role models at the top of their game.

“We now need to ensure there is a tangible grassroots legacy for the young people who have been inspired by what they have seen tonight.”

He pledged to work with home nations Football Associations to explore a bid for a future World Cup “so those inspired by the Lionesses have even more to look forward to."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also took to social media to congratulate England on making the "entire nation proud."

“The @Lionesses, you have inspired a generation of women and girls. My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sport because of you. The entire nation is so proud.”