Could this be the first UK city to ban disposable vapes?

By George Hancorn, ITV News' Here's The Story

The Scottish city of Dundee could be the first in the UK to place a ban on the purchasing of disposable vapes after one environmental campaigner highlighted their growing problem.

Councillors overwhelmingly backed a proposal after a campaign by climate activist and environmental science PhD student, Laura Young.

Laura has long exposed the extent of litter from people leaving vapes on the ground in Dundee.

Laura, pictured with Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba

"In the UK we dispose of about 1.3 million of these every single week", explains Laura.

"I find these everywhere, every single day.

"I went out for a four mile walk. It took about an hour and I found 55 disposable vapes.

"That's roughly one per minute."

The ban would stop local retailers from selling disposable vapes.

Campaigners have long cited some of the harms surrounding disposable vapes, from their environmental impact - with plastic and lithium batteries littering cities - to the growing number of young people using them.

A recent survey of children, carried out for Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), found that, over the previous year, a new generation of disposable vapes known as “puff bars” – which contain nicotine – have come on to the market.

While it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, social media carries posts from teenagers showing vapes and discussing flavours such as pink lemonade, strawberry banana and mango.

The Ash poll found the proportion of children aged 11 to 17 currently vaping jumped from 4% in 2020 to 7% in 2022.

In 2013, just 3% of children aged 11 to 15 had ever vaped, but this rose to 8% in 2020 and 10% in 2022.

It's not yet clear when an official ban might be brought into place in Dundee - but after receiving the overwhelming support of councillors and of North East Scotland MSP Mercedes Villalba, it might not take long.

"The proposal for a ban isn't about punishing anyone.

Humza Yousaf. Credit: PA

"It's just about stopping the practice at source at the producer stage so that we're not seeing single-use, complex plastic products with batteries, which can cause so much environmental damage.

"We're not stopping selling them all in shops. So when you go in, you still be able to get your vape, but it would be a reusable one."

The SNP's Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has previously said his party would be 'looking at' a ban across Scotland.

Yousaf explained a research group had been set up to look at the impact of the products.

