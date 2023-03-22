Boris Johnson is answering questions around the scandal that dogged the final months of his premiership in Downing Street – and ultimately contributed to his downfall.

Partygate was consistently played down by the then-prime minster, but it is now not disputed that he did mislead MPs with claims around parties in No 10.

Wednesday’s inquiry, televised live, is looking into whether he misled Parliament intentionally or recklessly.

At the hearing, held by the Privileges Committee, is ITV News’ UK Editor Paul Brand, who was at the heart of the story from the beginning and continued to reveal shocking allegations from within Downing Street.

Follow his live coverage here as Boris Johnson makes his case to the committee.

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era