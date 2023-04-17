PM admits nurses' strikes to make tackling NHS backlog 'more challenging'

By ITV News Westminster Producer, Lucy McDaid

Ongoing strikes by health workers will make tackling the record-long NHS waiting list "more challenging", the prime minister has admitted.

Speaking on Monday, Rishi Sunak said the government is successfully reducing the longest waits for treatment on the health service, but acknowledged that the continuing industrial action will undoubtedly make the task more difficult.

It comes after the UK's largest nursing union, the Royal College of Nurses (RCN), voted to reject the latest government pay offer and escalate strikes, while a record 7.22 million people already on the waiting list for treatment face even longer delays.

Appearing in the Commons on Monday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said it is "hugely disappointing" the union has chosen not to wait for other trade unions to complete their ballot, while further strikes will come at a "great risk" to patient safety.

The RCN's general secretary, Pat Cullen, warned the walkouts by nurses could continue until Christmas, with intensive care, cancer, and emergency nurses joining the picket lines.

Briefing journalists on Monday, the prime minister's official spokesperson ruled out any new offers in a bid to avert strike action, maintaining that what's on the table for health workers is "fair and reasonable".

"The Royal College of Nursing was clear that talks will not be reopened if members reject the pay offer and we agree," the spokesperson said.

On Friday, members of the Unison union voted to accept the latest offer, which proposes a 5% pay rise for 2023/24 and a one-off cash payment of around £2,500 for last year.

But members of the RCN, regardless of what other unions vote, will return to the picket lines from April 30 until May 2. The next walkout will mark a dramatic escalation, with a clear warning from Mr Barclay that it will "put patients at risk".

However, Ms Cullen disputes claims about patient safety, arguing to ITV News that "patients are at risk every single day".

Echoing Mr Barclay's sentiments, the prime minister described the RCN's rejection of the pay deal as "obviously disappointing".

His comments come after Ms Cullen confirmed plans to re-ballot RCN members, meaning industrial action could continue up until Christmas if the deadlock over pay isn't resolved.

On Monday, Mr Sunak announced plans to ensure all pupils are taught maths up until the age of 18, but when asked about NHS waiting lists, he said he remains "hopeful" they can be driven down.

He said: "Last year we hit the first of those targets, which was to practically eliminate the number of people waiting two years for treatment, which is obviously unacceptable, so that was done and accomplished.

"In spring this year I said we would practically eliminate those waiting a year-and-a-half for their treatment and we were on track to do that - the industrial action obviously makes that more challenging but we are pushing hard to meet that target."

Mr Sunak added that he hopes the one-year waits will be eliminated by next spring with the overall waiting list also falling.

"I do remain hopeful," he insisted, but "of course industrial action makes these things more challenging," he added.

On the next planned strikes by RCN nurses, Mr Sunak added: "I think voting to strike with no derogations, given the closeness of the vote, is obviously disappointing and everyone will be concerned about the impact on patient care."

He added: "Our door's always open to have talks and there are other unions who are currently in the process of balloting their members, and, hopefully, they can see that the offer that we put forward is a reasonable one that recognises their hard work and the contribution they make, and also recognises that we have to do these things in a way that's affordable for taxpayers, but also gets inflation down."

