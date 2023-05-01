Police officer injured by petrol bomb as France May Day protests turn violent

Play Brightcove video

Anger spilled onto the streets after Emmanuel Macron raised France's pension age with no parliamentary vote, and neither side are backing down, ITV News' Ian Woods reports

A police officer was seriously injured during May Day protests as unions in France rallied against new laws to raise the country's pension age.

More than 60 people have been arrested in clashes in Paris, Lyon and Nantes as a minority of protesters intent on provoking violence clashed with police.

While marchers were largely peaceful, some demonstrators shattered windows of stores and banks in Paris, as officers tried to disperse crowds using tear gas and water cannons.

One officer in Paris was badly injured after he was struck with a Molotov cocktail, said interior minister Gerald Darmanin, who said police were faced with "extremely violent thugs".

A riot police officer surrounded by tear gas during demonstrations in Paris. Credit: AP

Those leading today's demonstrations argue the public support them in their resistance to p resident Emmanuel Macron’s recent move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The French leader argues the country cannot afford not to raise the age, but his decision to invoke a special constitutional power to push the legislation through without a parliamentary vote has enraged his opponents.

Workers across the world hit the streets today to mark May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, marking the struggles and gains made by the labour movement.

As people continue to feel squeezed by inflation following economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war, the date will feel all the more important to many this year.

Smoke billows on Place de la Nation after a fire was lit during today's protests. Credit: AP

Kevin Courtney, general secretary of the National Education Union in the UK, was inspired enough by protesters in Paris to join them in the French capital today.

He told ITV News: "The French unions here today - I think they're an inspiration to working people across Europe.

"That you don't back down, that we have to fight for social change, we have to stop the gradual erosion of the social wage, which is what's going on across Europe."

