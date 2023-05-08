The King and Queen pledged to "rededicate" their lives to service as official portraits were released to mark the weekend's coronation.

Charles III called the nation’s support throughout the historic celebrations “the greatest possible coronation gift”. As the weekend of festivities came to a close, the newly-crowned King issued a written message to show his and Queen Camilla's appreciation of the public.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible," he said. “To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

King Charles III pictured in his full regalia in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household

Queen Camilla pictured in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, wearing Queen Mary's Crown and Robe of Estate. Credit: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household

“To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth.”

Among the official portraits released by Buckingham Palace this evening, is a picture of the King in his full regalia.

He is shown wearing the Imperial State Crown, holding the Orb and Sceptre with Cross, and dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate, seated in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace.

Another picture shows Camilla pictured alongside the King, and also in a solo portrait, wearing Queen Mary's Crown, with the train of her lengthy embroidered Robe of Estate spread in front of her.

The King and Queen pose with working members of the Royal Family. Credit: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household

A newly-crowned Charles and Camilla in their royal attire. Credit: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household

The working royal family – the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Kent, the Gloucesters and Princess Alexandra – were also photographed stood with the King and Queen. The King, signing his words Charles R, said he and Camilla gave “our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion”. Royal festivities continued into the Monday bank holiday as members of the family took part in the Big Help Out - a national volunteering drive to mark the coronation.

Prince Louis turned into a labourer for the day as he joined his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a Scout Hut in Slough.

Louis, 5, was given the task of shovelling dirt and pushing wheelbarrows, and also sat on his father Prince William's lap as he operated a digger.

