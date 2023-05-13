Loonkito, one of the oldest lions on earth, has been killed in southern Kenya.

While most lions in the wild live until the age of 13, Loonkito made it to 19 years.

Conservation group Lion Guardians, which has been monitoring his health and movements for years, said the cat was speared to death by a herder while the lion preying on livestock.

The killing took place on Wednesday on the borders of Amboseli National Park after Loonkito wandered into a village, desperately searching for food, the organisation said.

While conservationists agree the herder was put in an impossible position, they are calling for better protection for wild animals.

In a statement, Lion Guardians said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Loonkito (2004 - 2023), the oldest male lion in our ecosystem and possibly in Africa.

"He died yesterday, on the 10th of May 2023 at 19 years old. He was a symbol of resilience and coexistence. We at Lion Guardians feel privileged to have borne witness to his life and his legacy.

"In the following weeks and months, we hope to share the extraordinary story of Loonkiito’s life with the world."

