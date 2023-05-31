The Lionesses' World Cup squad has been announced, with 2022 Golden Boot winner Beth Mead missing out through injury.

Bethany England has been included in Sarina Wiegman’s 23-player squad in Mead's absence.

Striker England, who has not been involved for her country since last September, is recalled after scoring 12 Women’s Super League goals for Tottenham since joining them from Chelsea in January.

Mead joins England captain Leah Williamson, as well as Chelsea star Fran Kirby, who will both miss out on the finals because of injuries.

Beth Mead will not play in the Women's World Cup this summer. Credit: PA

Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway and Keira Walsh are all named, having also been part of the squad that reached the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

The World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The full Lionesses squad for the Women's World Cup

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Katie Robinson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Manchester United).

Sarina Wiegman said she has 'huge belief' in the selected squad. Credit: PA

Wiegman said: "I have huge belief in this squad and we’re very fortunate to be selecting a fantastic group of players to travel to Australia.

"We know we will face tough challenges from strong teams, and we will have to be competitive from the first match on 22 July.

"We will do everything to be at our very best again this summer.

"It is important the players get some well-deserved time to rest and recover over the next few weeks before we start the final preparations to get them ready."

In a break from tradition, Wiegman announced her squad from a "flourishing" community club in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

The team news was released at Boldmere St. Michaels FC, home to a total of 70 teams across 18 different age groups across women’s, men’s, girls’ and boys’ football.

The decision to do this follows the "Lionesses’ equal access success and has been made to highlight the strong connection between the grassroots game and England teams," England Football said.

