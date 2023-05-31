The UK and four other European countries have joined forces and penned a letter calling on FIFA and broadcasters to "quickly reach an agreement" over television rights for the Women's World Cup.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is one of five officials urging a decision in a joint statement, acknowledging the importance of improving "the global visibility of women's sports in our European countries."

"We consider it our responsibility to fully mobilise all stakeholders, for them to quickly reach an agreement," it reads, signed by:

Germany - Nancy Faeser, Federal Minister of the Interior and Community, in charge of Sports;

Spain - Miquel Iceta Llorens, Minister for Culture and Sports;

France - Amelie Oudea-Castera, Minister for Sports, Olympic, and Paralympic games;

Italy - Andrea Abodi, Minister for Youth and Sports;

UK - Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer represents the UK in the joint statement. Credit: PA

The statement begins: "We, as Sports Ministers of European countries whose women’s national football teams have qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from the 20th of July to the 20th of August 2023, have acknowledged with concern that until now, no television rights have been attributed for the matches broadcasting in our countries.

"We are aware of the legitimate interests and budgetary constraints pressuring both assignees and independent broadcasters, who need a viable economic model for each of them.

"We also recognise the specific organisational constraints that are likely to affect the 'market value' of the European broadcasters’ rights (period and hours of broadcasting).

"However, we are convinced that the media coverage of the Women’s World Cup will be decisive in improving the global visibility of women’s sports in our European countries.

"Media exposure to women’s sports has indeed a highly significant impact on the development of women’s and young girls’ sports practices."

The group go on to demand an agreement on television rights is reached soon and that they are confident in FIFA and independent broadcasters' capability "to find a common path toward fair development of the FIFA Women's World Cup."

The Lionesses are among the favourites headed into the tournament, which kicks off in New Zealand on July 20.

The tournament comes off the back of their historic Euro's 2022 victory, ending England's 56-year-wait for silverware on the international stage - and the sides win in the inaugural Women's Finalissima.

