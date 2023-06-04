Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football, aged 41

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41. The AC Milan striker became tearful as he made his announcement on the San Siro pitch following his club’s final game of the Serie A season.

He had attended to watch his side's victory over Hellas Verona, although he was unable to play due to an injury.

Ibrahimovic was welcomed onto the pitch after the final whistle and was warmly greeted by teammates and club directors.

The Swedish international gave an emotional speech as he was handed a framed and signed shirt in honour of his departure. He told the crowd: “The time has arrived to say goodbye.”

A clearly emotional Ibrahimovic was serenaded by the Milan fans and then given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he left the pitch. Credit: AP

A clearly emotional Ibrahimovic was serenaded by the Milan fans and then given a guard of honour by his team-mates as he left the pitch. The former Manchester United striker has spent much of the campaign injured and his departure from the club had already been announced.

Ibrahimovic returned to former club Milan from LA Galaxy in 2019, having moved to Major League Soccer following two years at Old Trafford, during which time he won the Europa League and League Cup. Before that he enjoyed trophy-laden spells at Paris St Germain, Milan, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Ajax, having started his career with hometown club Malmo. He won 122 caps for Sweden, scoring 62 goals.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...