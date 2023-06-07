The Duke of Sussex is due to resume giving evidence in his High Court claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke, 38, is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

He alleges that about 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 by MGN titles contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.

On Tuesday, Harry faced nearly five hours of questions from a barrister for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) as he became the first senior royal in more than two decades to appear personally in court proceedings.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in the central London court on Tuesday Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

He is due to be questioned further on Wednesday and his evidence is expected to be concluded by 1pm, but it may take longer.

In his written evidence before the court, Harry said MGN’s alleged intrusion into his life contributed to “a huge amount of paranoia” in his relationships.

In a 49-page witness statement, the duke said that he found it “very hard to trust anyone, which led to bouts of depression and paranoia”.

“Friendships were lost entirely unnecessarily,” he continued, later adding that some of his friends “became instant targets”.

The duke later said that he can now see “how much of my life was wasted on this paranoia”, adding: “I’ve always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn’t.

“She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same.”

Andrew Green KC, for MGN, questioned Harry on about 20 of the 33 articles over the course of Tuesday.

MGN is contesting his claim and has either denied or not admitted that articles about Harry being examined at the trial involved phone hacking or unlawful activity.

