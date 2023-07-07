Skin cancer diagnoses in the UK have reached a record high across all age groups, with more serious melanoma cases expected to rise by 50% over the next 20 years, a charity has warned.

Cancer Research UK says there has been a particular rise among adults aged 55 and over – pointing to a boom of cheap package holidays in the 1960s, when people were less aware of the risk.

Between 1993 and 1995, 21.3 people aged 55 and over were diagnosed with melanoma out of every 100,000 – rising to 62.9 cases per 100,000 between 2017 and 2019, according to the charity.

The sharp rise in cases among this group could also be linked to a trend in having tanned skin, Cancer Research UK adds.

Other factors could also be at play, including a growing and ageing population, as well as more people getting their skin checked when they notice changes.

Research shows some Britons are avoiding sunscreen due to its cost. Credit: PA images

Younger generations are also at risk, with Cancer Research UK estimating melanoma skin cancer cases across all age groups could rise by 50% over the next 20 years, hitting a record 26,500 a year by 2040.

The cost of living crisis may also play a role, with many families not buying sunscreen because they think it's too expensive.

A recent survey by Melanoma Focus found one in 10 people in the UK aren't wearing it due to the price - particularly those on the lowest of incomes.

Cancer charities and MPs have attempted to lobby the government to scrap VAT on suncare products but have so far failed to persuade ministers.

During a debate in Westminster Hall earlier this year, financial secretary to the Treasury, Victoria Atkins, said the government had "no plans" to scrap the tax, arguing it is charged on almost all "over the counter" products.

“Doctors can prescribe sunscreen, which will therefore be provided without incurring VAT, to people who suffer from certain skin conditions characterised by extreme sun sensitivity, including porphyria," she said.

A new mole or a change in an existing mole may be signs of melanoma. Credit: The Karen Clifford Skin Cancer Charity

"In addition, it can be prescribed to patients who have an increased risk from UV radiation because of chronic disease, therapies or procedures.”

Ms Atkins said that while she was "really proud" that the government had removed VAT for period products in 2021, evidence shows these reductions are not being passed on to consumers.

She said VAT is "one of the main forms of revenue for the UK government" and that scrapping it for any product always presents an "incredibly difficult" trade-off.

Consumers are also at risk of buying expensive products that don't offer adequate protection, according to a recent probe by consumer watchdog, Which?.

Britons forgoing sunscreen may be a worrying new trend of the cost of living crisis, however, a sharp rise in summer holiday flights may mean fewer people travelling to sunnier destinations.

Despite the rise in cases, deaths from the disease are decreasing, the charity says, adding that early diagnosis and treatments means more people than ever will survive.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were 794 deaths from non-melanoma skin cancers in 2020, and 2007 for melanoma.

How to spot melanoma

Melanoma can present itself as a mole, freckle or birthmark that changes in colour or increases in size or texture, bleeds or has a persistent itch.

These changes are normally noticed over a period of several weeks or months rather than days.

For more information visit the NHS website or contact your GP.

Cancer Research UK’s chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “Our new analysis paints a mixed picture for cancer patients and the staff who care for them – while it’s promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it’s alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years.

“Melanoma is the UK’s fifth most common cancer, and we know that 86% of these skin cancers could be prevented.

“It’s important to take care in the sun and to contact your GP if you notice any unusual changes to your skin – it’s not just changes to a mole that matter, it could be a sore that doesn’t heal or any unusual changes to an area of your skin. Spotting cancer early can make all the difference.”

Cancer Research UK’s head of health and patient information Dr Julie Sharp added: “Whether you are holidaying abroad or enjoying the good weather closer to home, it’s important to take steps to reduce your risk of skin cancer, especially if you burn easily.

“And remember sunburn doesn’t just happen on the hottest days, you can still get burnt when it’s cloudy.

“The best way to protect your skin when the sun is strong is to spend time in the shade, especially between 11am and 3pm in the UK, and to cover up with a T-shirt, hat and sunglasses.

“Wearing sunscreen will also help you stay safe in the sun. Make sure you put plenty on and reapply it regularly.”

