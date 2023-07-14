By Lottie Kilraine, Multimedia Producer

A form of coronavirus is threatening Cyprus' cat population, with animal rescuers issuing warnings over a new strain of the deadly disease.

The outbreak of Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), which is caused by Feline Coronavirus, is thought to be spreading in parts of the island, which is famous for its huge population of domestic and feral cats.

Concerned veterinarians have witnessed a rise in cases of FIP being reported from the start of the year, and say it has already resulted in the deaths of hundreds of cats.

Feline Coronavirus cannot be transmitted to humans and is different from the coronavirus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, FIP is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease for cats, and there is currently no vaccine approved for use in the UK.

Should UK pet owners be concerned?

The short answer is no.

FIP has not yet arrived in the UK, but cat owners should still be cautious, particularly if you plan on taking your pet on holiday this summer.

The virus is spread through contact with the faeces of an infected cat.

It is possible that this strain of Feline Coronavirus could come to the UK, if an infected animal is brought into the country.

Dr Alison Richards, Cats Protection’s head of clinical services, told ITV News: "Occasionally strains of Feline Coronavirus emerge that develop more frequently into FIP, and this is what is believed to have happened in this outbreak in Cyprus.

Keeping less than four cats together in a home will reduce transmission of Feline Coronavirus. Credit: PA

"Veterinary professionals in Cyprus and globally are working hard to determine this strain and are recommending the testing of cats ahead of their movement out of the country to prevent spread to other parts of the world.

"Currently the outbreak is confined to Cyprus, and its thought that the large numbers of stray and free-roaming owned cats contributed to this outbreak."

Is there a cure for FIP?

Currently FIP is a relatively uncommon disease in the UK, the majority of cats exposed to Feline Coronavirus will not go on to develop FIP.

Many cats will have exposure to Feline Coronavirus at some point in their lives, and this becomes more common in pets that live in multi-cat households.

There is currently not a licenced vaccine for Feline Coronavirus in the UK.

Keeping litter trays, food and water bowls clean, and keeping less than four cats together in a home will reduce transmission of Feline Coronavirus.

Stress can also play a role in the development of FIP so reducing the stress your cat experiences may help.

The Cat's Protection has further advice on the causes of stress for cats, and tips on how to avoid it.

Will my cat die if it catches FIP?

Feline Coronavirus usually causes a very mild disease, but if it develops then it can be fatal.

If you are concerned about your cat for any reason, it is advisable to take them to the vet for an examination.

Common symptoms to look out for lethargy, fever and your cat going off its food, though the symptoms can vary between cats.

However, the good news is that new medications have been developed recently that have improved cats’ chances of survival if they suffer from FIP.

Many cats will have exposure to Feline Coronavirus at some point in their lives. Credit: PA

What measures are being taken in the UK to prevent the spread of FIP?

Currently there’s no evidence that this particular strain of FIP has spread beyond Cyprus.

Vets and scientists in Cyprus and across Europe are working to produce a test to identify this particular strain and are calling for all cats to be tested ahead of leaving Cyprus.

Information about the outbreak has been shared in the veterinary press so that UK based vets are aware of the situation and can be vigilant if increases of case numbers are seen in their patients.

Charity centres, such as the Cats Protection, will be monitoring cats in care closely for any signs of disease, and the RSPCA has issued guidance to cat owners.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...