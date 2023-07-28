England vs Denmark: Stunning Lauren James goal puts Lionesses ahead

England boosted their hopes of securing an early entry into the knockout stages of the World Cup after an early goal put them in the lead against Denmark.

England were up 1-0 after just six minutes when Chelsea’s Lauren James, who was picked to start for the first time in this tournament, lifted the ball past diving Denmark keeper Lene Christensen into the top-right corner.

After securing a win against Haiti, England could lock in their place early if they see off Denmark and China lose their match.

England fans who were gearing up for the match told GMB they were expecting a five-nil victory over the Danes.

Denmark are expected to be a much tougher opponent than Haiti with England defender Lucy Bronze calling captain Pernille Harder "one of the best players in the world".

England fans celebrating during the Haiti game. Credit: PA

England won their first game against Haiti 1-0 on Saturday but the closeness of the game has left some spectators worried.

Denmark will also be hoping to secure an early entry in the knockout stage after they beat China 1-0.

The match kicks off at 9.30am BST at Sydney Football Stadium.

As the sun rose in Australia England fans were already out in force

Haiti kept pace with England throughout the match and only Georgia Stanway's twice-taken penalty secured the Lionesses win.

After the game, England boss Sarina Wiegman said she would be willing to make changes to the starting 11. And true to her word, Lauren James and Rachel Daly both come into the side to face the Danes.

Wiegman stuck with the same starting XI for every match of England’s triumphant Euro 2022 campaign, but the retirements of striker Ellen White and midfielder Jill Scott alongside injuries to European champions Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby have left her current 23-woman squad looking significantly different.

Denmark boss Lars Sondergaard has said his team are the underdogs in the game and called the England squad a "superpower".

He added: "There’s a World Cup every four years, you’re not getting many of these opportunities in your career, right? So it would be a mortal sin not to enjoy it."

The game will be shown on BBC1 and iPlayer.

