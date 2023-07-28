UK and Ireland look likely to host Euro 2028 as bid set to go unopposed

The UK and Ireland look likely to host Euro 2028, with their joint bid for the international football tournament set to go unopposed.

Italy and Turkey were only competition for hosting the event, but they have requested that their individual bids be merged for one joint bid to host Euro 2032.

It means the joint bid by the f ootball associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales could be approved without contest.

Uefa, the football body which runs the tournament, said in a statement that "it has received today a request from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to merge their individual bids into one joint bid to host Uefa Euro 2032".

It added: "In 2021, Uefa initiated a bidding process for the hosting of two consecutive editions of its European Championship, in 2028 and 2032.

"TFF entered the process for both editions, while FIGC decided to bid only for the 2032 edition. A joint bid to host the 2028 edition has also been placed by five associations: England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

"Uefa will now work with FIGC and TFF to ensure that the documentation to be submitted for their joint bid is compliant with the bidding requirements.

"If the joint bid does comply with such requirements, it will be submitted to the Uefa Executive Committee at the meeting scheduled on 10 October, where the appointments for 2028 and 2032 will be made. Decisions on venues and match schedules will be made at a later stage."