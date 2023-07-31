Members of the UK's largest teaching union have voted to end their industrial action in England and accept a pay rise offer made by the government of 6.5%.

Some 86% of National Education Union members in England voted to end strike action, with 154,987 teaching staff agreeing to accept the pay rise.

It comes after Rishi Sunak announced pay offers for all public sector workers on July 13, warning unions there would be no further negotiations.

In response, all teaching unions paused their planned strikes however other unions ASCL, NAHT and NASUWT have not yet revealed whether their members want to accept the government's offer.

Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union, Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, said: “The engagement of members over pay has been high throughout this campaign, and our decisions have been led by them at every turn.

"The re-ballot for strike action comfortably passed the government’s highly restrictive thresholds.

"Turnout for the electronic ballots on the latest pay and funding offers was also strong.

"This is a compelling case for trade unions in the 21st century, as well as collective action with sister unions, and it is time for the government to get out of the dark ages and end the practice of mail-only ballots.

“The government should be in no doubt that we will hold its feet to the fire on delivering for teachers and support staff on workload and funding."

They added: "It remains the view of the NEU that school and college funding is far from adequate. It remains a commitment of the NEU to campaign for further increases in teacher pay.

“Everyone in the school and colleges community deserves an education system that attracts and keeps teaching staff, and one that ensures every child gets the attention and support they deserve. Our campaign for a better-funded education system will not go away.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it was "good news for teachers, good news for parents, and most of all, good news for children", that the union had accepted the offer.

“The deal brings an end to the disruption faced by parents and young people and means we can focus on what matters most – giving our children a world class education.

"That means tackling persistent absence and getting every child through the school gates every day, a relentless focus on closing the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers, and continued action to help young people make up for time lost during the pandemic.

"None of that is possible without the hard work of teachers. So as a new school year approaches, I am looking forward to working closely with teachers, school leaders and teaching unions to make sure we’re tackling the issues that matter most and delivering the education that every child deserves - wherever they are in the country.”