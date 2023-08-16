World Cup: Who are Spain's key players and how did they reach the final?

By James Gray, Multimedia Producer

A new name will be carved into the World Cup trophy on Sunday when England face Spain in the competition's final.

Both European sides ensured their place in the showpiece event with thrilling semi final victories, and will be hoping to crown their tournaments with winners medals.

Victory for England would cap a sensational rise under boss Sarina Wiegman, who helped steer the Lionesses to Euros glory last summer.

Here, ITV News takes an in-depth look at England's World Cup final opponents and which players should be earmarked ahead of the match.

How did Spain reach the final?

Spain kicked off their tournament with a resounding 3-0 victory over Costa Rica and, days later, underlined their credentials as potential champions with a 5-0 drubbing of Zambia.

In their final group-stage fixture, La Roja faced off against Japan to decide who would top Group C.

But despite their earlier wins, Spain were defeated 4-0 and qualified for the knockout stages as group runners up.

In the round of 16 stage, Spain rediscovered their goal-scoring form, defeating Switzerland 5-1.

The Netherlands, who were beaten finalists at the 2019 World Cup, awaited in the quarter finals, but goals from Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo ensured a semi-final spot for Spain.

La Roja booked their place in a first ever Women's World Cup final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden.

Following a goalless first half, Spain took the lead through Paralluelo, only for Sweden to equalise in the 88th minute. However, less than a minute after restarting play, Olga Carmona rifled home from a corner to give La Roja an unassailable lead.

Salma Paralluelo scored vital goals for Spain in both the last eight and semi final stage. Credit: AP

Who are Spain's key players?

Twice Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas is undoubtedly the star of the Spain squad on paper.

But having fought her way back from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, the 29-year-old Barcelona midfielder has been used sparingly in the tournament and played only the opening 57 minutes of the semi-final - one of three starts to date.

In her absence, Aitana Bonmati, Alba Redondo and Jennifer Hermoso have each scored three times, but Barca teammate and former international sprinter Paralluelo, 19, has proved the woman for the big occasion with vital strikes from the bench in both of Spain's last two fixtures.

Aitana Bonmati is one of three players tied on a hat-trick of goals for Spain at the World Cup. Credit: AP

England vs Spain head-to-head

Most recently, the two sides faced off in the Euro 2022 quarter finals, with the Lionesses emerging as 2-1 victors on that occasion, but only after a late fightback.

Esther Gonzalez fired Spain into a deserved lead before Ella Toone equalised in the 84th minute and Georgia Stanway scored an extra-time winner.

Spain dominated for large periods, ending with 56 percent of possession and firing 17 shots to the Lionesses' nine.

The fixture remains the only tournament match under Wiegman in which England saw their opponents enjoy the majority of the ball.

Did you know...

Spain are only the second team in World Cup history to reach the final having lost a game by four or more goals, after Norway bounced back from an opening 4-0 defeat against China to finish as runners-up in 1991.

As reigning continental champions, England are seeking to emulate the victorious Germany team of 2007 by completing a historic back-to-back double of the Euros and World Cup.

