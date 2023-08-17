By James Gray, Multimedia Producer

England will bid to secure a first ever World Cup trophy when they face Spain in the competition's final on Sunday.

The Lionesses booked their place after a thrilling 3-1 win over joint tournament hosts Australia, while Spain defeated Sweden 2-1.

Anticipation for the game across England has reached fever-pitch levels, with a TV-audience of millions expected to follow along live with the action.

Ahead of the final, one of the more peculiar details which has caught people's attention is the announcement that England will not play in their white home kit.

But why exactly has this decision been made? ITV News explains.

What kit will England play in?

England, as they did in Wednesday's semi final against Australia, will play the World Cup final in their blue away kit.

What kit will Spain play in?

La Roja will take to the pitch in their home kit, which is primarily red with blue and yellow.

Why will England not play in their home kit?

As tournament organiser, FIFA - world football's governing body - has final say over which kits are worn by competing teams in every World Cup match.

Before the World Cup began, each team was required to submit a first-choice and alternative kit design, which, per competition regulations, should be of "two different and contrasting colours". One of these should be "predominantly dark" and the other "predominantly light".

FIFA has said that "as far as possible" its preference is for each team to wear its "first-choice colours" - which are ordinarily home kits.

But, despite this, FIFA has decided the Lionesses will not wear their white home kit - as was previously donned on five occasions at this tournament.

FIFA has not announced specifically why it has asked England to play in their away kit, although any decision is based on potential colour clashes with opponents and match officials.

A final verdict also "whenever reasonably practicable" takes into consideration viewers who are colour vision deficient - commonly known as colour blindness.

