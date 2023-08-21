Football fans make DIY Mary Earps shirts after Nike refuses to sell kit

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Davda spoke to teenager Emmy Somauroo who started a petition that has more than 71,000 signatures demanding Nike start selling Mary Earps' replica goalkeeper shirt after her World Cup heroics

Football fans are taking a stand against Nike and making their own Mary Earps shirts at home.

The England goalie has been flooded with support over the sport brand's - the official manufacturer of the England kit - decision not to put her replica shirt on sale ahead of the World Cup.

Earps, who saved Jennifer Hermoso’s spotkick and was a standout performer for the Lionesses as they lost 1-0 to Spain at Sunday's nail biting final, previously called Nike's move "very hurtful".

After Sunday’s final, pressure increased on Nike to “step up” and release a Mary Earps shirt, and the company said it is “working towards solutions for future tournaments”.

A Change.org petition started in July calling on Nike to release the goalkeeper shirt, has now garnered more than 71,000.

England's goalkeeper Mary Earps won the Adidas Golden Glove. Credit: AP

In response, fans have been creating their own DIY shirts in support of the Manchester United star using felt tip pens and their own printing machines.

Singer Kate Nash, best-known for her hit song Foundations, was among those to take a stand and posted a photo of herself wearing a white t-shirt on which she'd drawn the England crest, a Nike tick and "EARPS" in black felt tip.

Others posted images of their homemade shirts, with some sticking Earps' name on other players' replica football shirts, while some had had them professionally printed.

Credit: X/@marianne__bee

Credit: @sandellmary0/X

And now a record label has taken matters into its own hands after getting "frustrated" by Nike's decision, releasing a "100 per cent unofficial" kit in tribute to Earps with all proceeds going to charity.

Alcopop! Records had previously warned if Nike didn't create a replica jersey soon, it would make their own.

As millions tuned in to watch the Lionesses' bid for victory on Sunday, the label announced the release of a pink replica kit featuring the England crest, Earps' player number and a tongue in cheek take on Nike's slogan "Just Did It".

"Win or lose, @maryearps027 is a hero and, quite [frankly], it’s disgusting that *redacted* haven’t bought out her jersey for fans to buy. So we’ve had a go," the label wrote on X.It said all proceeds of kit sales will go to educational and social inclusion charity, Football Beyond Borders, which supports young people with a passion for football.

The 30-year-old player won the Women's Super League Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets kept during the season and was named the world’s best women’s goalkeeper at last year’s Best FIFA Football Awards, and is a Euro 2022 champion.

Speaking last month about the shirt snub, Earps said: “I can’t really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try.

“It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.

“It is very, on a personal level, it is obviously hugely hurtful considering the last 12 months especially, and also I think there has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation over that year.

“For my own family and friends and loved ones not to be able to buy my shirt, they are going to come out and wear normal clothes and I know that sounds like ‘Oh Mary, what a horrible problem’, but on a personal level that is really hard."

England men’s keeper Jordan Pickford also does not have a replica goalkeeper shirt available for purchase at the England store.

England goalie Mary Earps sensationally saved a penalty shot from Spain's Jennifer Hermoso. Credit: AP

A Nike spokesman said: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with Fifa and the federations.

“The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…