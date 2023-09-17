Police 'encourage alleged victims to come forward' after Russell Brand claims

Police are asking any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward after Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse, by a number of women.

The claims were published as part of a joint investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers as well as Channel 4's Dispatches programme.

Brand has "absolutely" denied the allegations and, in a video posted to his social media, criticised them as a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks".

In the wake of the claims, the Metropolitan Police has issued a statement, saying: "We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault.

"At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this. If anyone believes they have been the victim of a sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, we would encourage them to contact police."

Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and an actor in Hollywood films, at the time of the alleged assaults, between 2006 and 2013.

On Saturday, he appeared as scheduled at the 2,000-capacity Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north-west London to perform a sold-out comedy gig.

His show, titled Bipolarisation, had been due to begin at 7pm, but was delayed by more than 45 minutes and lasted around an hour.

While not directly addressing the allegations, audience members told the PA news agency Brand said he hoped they could "appreciate" there were things he could not talk about during the set.

The Sunday Times report includes one woman who says Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home.

Russell Brand seen leaving the Troubabour Wembley Park on Saturday. Credit: PA

Three other women, including one who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident, told The Sunday Times that he sexually assaulted them.

The others have accused him of physical and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and bullying, according to the reports.

In a video posted on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, Brand said: "Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

The comedian admitted in his past he was "very, very promiscuous" and said he had written about it in his books.

However, in the video he said: "Now, during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well.

"To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play."

The women behind the accusations said they felt ready to speak only after being approached by reporters.

Several said they felt compelled to do so given Brand’s return to prominence online.

Brand said he believes the reported allegations are part of a "co-ordinated attack" by the mainstream media and said he is going to look into this matter because it is "very, very serious".

Since the allegations emerged, the women's charity Trevi has ended its association with Brand.

In a statement, shared on its social media, Trevi said: "We are deeply saddened and upset by the stories reported on this evening's Channel 4 Dispatches programme regarding Russell Brand.

"Russell became aware of our charity in 2022 after hearing about some of the incredible mothers we have helped to become drug-free over the years. He wanted to support our cause and raise money through his Stay Free Foundation.

"Today's media revelations have been difficult to process but our priority remains and continues to be the safety and well-being of all women and girls now and in the future.

"We have ended our association with Russell Brand and the Stay Free Foundation.

"As a charity whose values put women's voices at the heart of what we do, we always prioritise supporting women affected by violence and abuse and empower them to live without violence and fear."

Responding to the claims, a BBC spokesperson said; "Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations of which the BBC was one. As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 - as did the then controller of Radio 2.

"The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.

“We will always listen to people if they come forward with any concerns, on any issue related to any individual working at the BBC, past or present.”

Channel 4 also provided a statement in light of the claims made in the investigation, stating: "Channel 4 is appalled to learn of these deeply troubling allegations including behaviour alleged to have taken place on programmes made for Channel 4 between 2004 and 2007.

"We are determined to understand the full nature of what went on. We have carried out extensive document searches and have found no evidence to suggest the alleged incidents were brought to the attention of Channel 4.

The statement continued: "We will continue to review this in light of any further information we receive, including the accounts of those affected individuals.

"We will be asking the production company who produced the programmes for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings properly and satisfactorily to us."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…