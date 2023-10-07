'Thousands of missiles' launched into Israel by Palestinian militants

Palestinian militants have launched thousands of rockets into Israel as part of what the Hamas militant group has declared as the start of a new operation.

Currently, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

Israel has launched counter strikes in response to Saturday's attacks, while videos shared on social media have shown what appear to be uniformed Palestinian gunmen inside the Israeli border town of Sderot.

ITV News has not been able to independently verify the videos.

The leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the missile strikes marked the beginning of what he called "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm".

In a recorded message, he called on Palestinians to join the fight, claiming Hamas had fired over 5,000 rockets into Israel.

Israel's military confirmed an infiltration had occurred in several locations near the Gaza border, in southern Israel, and that it had ordered residents to stay indoors.

In a statement, it said: "The military declares a state of war alert. In the last hour, the Hamas terrorist organisation had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, and terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory in a number of different locations."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an emergency meeting with the country's top security officials to discuss the strikes.

Smoke rises from a house in southern Israel after a missile strike. Credit: AP

The missile attacks come after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas, an Islamic militant group that opposes Israel, seized control of the territory in 2007.

In the years since, the opposing sides have fought four wars and been engaged in numerous smaller rounds of fighting.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory's economy.

Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals, but Palestinians argue the closure amounts to collective punishment.

