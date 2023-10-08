Taliban says thousands dead after powerful earthquakes hit Afghanistan

Play Brightcove video

People in western Afghanistan have been left to count the cost from the deadly earthquakes, as ITV News' Graham Stothard reports

The Taliban has said thousands of people have died in western Afghanistan after a series of earthquakes hit the country.

On Saturday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude quake in the Herat province - which borders Iran - was followed by strong aftershocks, the country's national disaster authority said.

A Taliban spokesman said on Sunday that the death toll had risen to 2,000, after six villages were flattened and residents left buried under debris.

The United Nations had given a lower preliminary death toll of 320 people, but later said the number was still being verified.

"Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings," the organisation said in a statement.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was around 25 miles northwest of Herat city.

Three aftershocks - measuring 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5 in magnitude - quickly followed before a number of lesser shocks were also felt.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Afghanistan said it had dispatched 12 ambulances to the Zenda Jan district to evacuate casualties to hospitals.

A car lies buried under rubble in western Afghanistan. Credit: X / UNICEFAfg

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of people in the streets outside their homes and offices in Herat city.

The quake was also felt in the nearby Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured in Herat and Badghis.

The Taliban said it is urging local organisations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to provide aid.

Security agencies should use all their resources and facilities to rescue people trapped under debris, it added.

"We ask our wealthy compatriots to give any possible cooperation and help to our afflicted brothers," the Taliban said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

In June 2022, Afghanistan was rocked by a powerful earthquake, which left at least 1,000 people dead and injured a further 1,500.

