UN boss pleads for aid to be allowed into Gaza as trucks wait at Egypt border

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is expected to make an appearance at Egypt's Rafah crossing while truckloads of aid wait to be allowed into Gaza.

Distributing the aid comes with challenges, but humanitarian organisations are pleading for the border to open as the Gaza Strip plunges further into crisis and its population of two million is left without water or electricity.

Over 3,700 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis have died, according to their respective officials, as the Israeli Defence Minister said the IDF will "soon see" the enclave "from the inside".

In a televised address from the Oval Office on Thursday night, Joe Biden reiterated his nation's solidarity with Israel and said he will send US lawmakers an 'urgent budget request' to fund national security needs.

Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group governing the Gaza Strip, launched an attack on an Israeli music festival on Saturday October 7, executing hundreds of civilians.

The Rafah crossing connects Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Credit: ITV News

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden confirmed Israel has agreed to send 20 trucks, stocked with food, water, and medical supplies, into Gaza via the Rafah crossing at the border with Egypt.

Mr Guterres is expected to appear at the crossing in Egypt on Friday to make an urgent appeal on the distribution of the aid. Whether the crossing will be opened, however, remains unclear.

Gaza's main hospital is expected to run out of fuel in the next 24 hours and the region has already run out of water.

Aid workers have said every hour aid to Gazan people is delayed will cost lives. Medical charity Doctors Without Borders have warned that the wounded in Gaza are in danger of dying in the "next few hours".

Late on Thursday evening, an explosion struck a Greek Orthodox church housing displaced Palestinians, resulting in deaths and dozens of injuries.

Mohammed Abu Selmia, director general of Shifa Hospital, said dozens were hurt at the Church of Saint Porphyrios but could not give a precise death toll because bodies were still under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders are rallying troops on the Gaza border, with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant saying they will "soon see" the enclave "from the inside," according to a statement from his office.

There have been looming fears of an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza, whose civilians are still waiting on life-saving supplies.

On Thursday night, Biden spoke in a televised address only hours after returning to Washington from an urgent visit to Israel to appeal to his nation, saying that "American leadership is what holds the world together."

Joe Biden urged Israeli leaders to learn from US mistakes after the 9/11 attacks and to avoid being "blinded by rage" in a televised Oval Office address

Speaking from the Oval Office for only the second time in his premiership, the president argued that Israel needs help to defend itself from Hamas.

He drew comparisons between Hamas and Putin and said what they share is they "both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

Mr Biden also said the US must help Ukraine stop the advances of Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep other “would-be aggressors” from trying to take over other countries.

Biden said he will send lawmakers an “urgent budget request” Friday to fund US national security needs.

He called the request, said to carry a price tag of about $100 billion, a “smart investment” that will pay dividends for decades to come.

Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak, who landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday and promised to stand with Israel, urged Saudi Arabia to support stability in the Middle East.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

He met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of an effort to prevent the Israel-Hamas war spiraling into a wider conflict, and is set to attend talks in Egypt on Friday.

Violence has spread across other countries. A rocket attack near Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, on Wednesday added to a growing number of attacks targeting US and coalition forces in the Middle East.

Two drones targeted the al-Tanf garrison in Syria, and on Friday, US officials said a Navy warship of theirs intercepted missiles and drones launched from Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

Downing Street have also updated the number of Britons killed in Hamas’s assault on Israel.

A spokeswoman for the prime minister said: “We can now confirm that at least nine British nationals were tragically killed in last week’s terrorist attacks.

“And a further seven British nationals are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead or kidnapped.”

