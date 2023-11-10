Prince Harry is at the centre of six high profile legal battles, with a whole host of celebrities joining him as he continues to wage a war with the British tabloids.

The cases have covered alleged “secret agreements” between the Royals and the press, cars being bugged with listening devices and even the Duke of Sussex and his family's personal security.

In recent month's the prince has been seen in court and even took to the witness box, with stars Hugh Grant and Elton John also appearing at the hearings.

He may be back on British soil soon, as it was ruled on Friday he and Baroness Doreen Lawrence can continue their unlawful information gathering claims against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Here's a break down of all six of Harry's legal cases and the current status of each one.

Harry v Daily Mail publisher

Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering.

The firmly denied allegations, including hiring private investigators to put listening devices in cars, “blagging” private records and accessing and recording of private phone calls.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts Of Justice earlier this year in a hearing in his claim against ANL Credit: PA

At a preliminary hearing in March, ANL asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial, arguing the legal challenges against it were brought “far too late”.

The duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the March proceedings.

There, his lawyers argued those bringing legal action were “thrown off the scent” and not aware of being targeted, having believed “categorical denials” from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Nicklin ruled on Friday that the publisher had failed to deliver a “knockout blow” to the early stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue.

Harry v The Sun and News Of The World publishers

Harry and actor High Grant are suing NGN, publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The duke alleges he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for the papers, including allegations of phone hacking.

Hugh Grant is joining Harry in suing News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering Credit: James Manning/PA

At a preliminary hearing in April, the publisher asked a judge to throw out his and Grant’s claim, arguing they were brought too late.

But Mr Justice Fancourt later ruled Harry and the actor’s claims could go to trial, except for any hacking allegations.

The judge also refused to allow the duke to rely on an alleged “secret agreement” between the royal family and senior executives working for media mogul Rupert Murdoch as part of his claim.

NGN, which denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun, disputed that such an agreement was in place.

Harry’s claim is set to go to trial in January 2025.

Part of Harry's claim against Sun publisher can go to trial - not phone hacking

Harry v The Mirror publisher

In a rare royal event, Harry entered a High Court witness box in the trial of his damages claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

The world’s media descended on the London courtroom to see the duke give evidence across two days.

His contested claim against MGN alleged its journalists were linked to voicemail interception, securing information through deception and hiring private investigators for unlawful activities.

The Duke of Sussex, left, gave evidence during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

His case, alongside soap stars Nikki Sanderson, Michael Turner, known professionally as Michael Le Vell, and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife, Fiona Wightman, were considered as “test cases” at a seven-week trial held this summer.

MGN largely denied any of the articles complained of resulted from phone hacking, while contending the vast majority did not arise from any other unlawful activity.

Mr Justice Fancourt is expected to give his ruling over the case at a later date.

Harry v Home Office

In July last year, Harry secured a judge’s permission to pursue legal action against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK.

The duke is challenging a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), part of the government department, after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s lawyers say the security arrangements set out by Ravec, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to “procedural unfairness” because he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand”.

Harry and Meghan cheer at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. Credit: PA

The Home Office says Ravec was entitled to reach the decision it did, which is that Harry’s security arrangements will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Mr Justice Swift said part of Harry’s case could proceed, with a date for a full hearing yet to be set.

Harry v Home Office, case two

– Second case against the Home Office in relation to UK security

In May, a High Court judge rejected Harry’s bid to bring a further legal challenge against the Home Office, over a Ravec decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security.

The Home Office, which opposed Harry’s claim, said Ravec considered it was “not appropriate” for wealthy people to “buy” protective security, which might include armed officers, when it had decided that “the public interest does not warrant” someone receiving such protection on a publicly funded basis.

The duke’s legal team argued Ravec’s view, that allowing payment for protective security would be contrary to the public interest and undermine public confidence in the Metropolitan Police, could not be reconciled with rules which expressly permit charging for certain police services.

Mr Justice Chamberlain refused Harry permission to bring the second challenge on May 23.

Harry v Mail publisher – Libel claim

Harry is also suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 Mail on Sunday article about his legal fight with the Home Office.

The story was published online and in the newspaper under the headline “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute”.

The duke’s lawyers in his libel claim have said the articles “purported to reveal, in sensational terms” that information from court documents filed by the duke “contradicted public statements he had previously made about his willingness to pay for police protection for himself and his family whilst in the UK”.

ANL is contesting the claim, arguing the article expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to Harry’s reputation.

At a preliminary hearing in March, the High Court heard the duke’s bid to strike out ANL’s “honest opinion” defence or grant judgment in his favour on it.

A ruling from Mr Justice Nicklin is expected this year.

