Flood-hit communities impacted by Storm Henk can now apply for financial support from the government to help them recover.

A scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework, announced by the government on Saturday, will be available to eligible areas in England that have experienced exceptional localised flooding.

The financial support is to be used in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.

The government said that help will be available for:

Flooded households in eligible affected areas, who can apply for up to £500 cash to help with immediate costs.

Households and businesses significantly affected, who will be eligible for 100% council tax and business rates relief for at least three months.

Small-to-medium sized businesses in eligible affected areas, who can apply for up to £2,500 from the Business Recovery Grant to help them return quickly to business as usual.

Eligible flood-hit property owners, who can apply for up to £5,000 to help make their homes and businesses more resilient to future flooding via the Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme.

Farmers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land will be able to apply for grants of up to £25,000 through the Farming Recovery Fund towards repair and reinstatement costs for farmers adversely affected by exceptional flooding.

Drone shots show the flooding at Billing Aquadrome, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Communities Secretary Michael Gove said: "If you’ve been affected by the recent severe flooding, you do not have to deal with it alone - we are providing financial help so you can recover as quickly as possible.

"We know families and businesses are facing extreme challenges right now and we are doing all we can with our partners across central and local government to ensure communities are supported."

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: "I know how difficult flooding is for those affected and we will do all we can do support households, farmers and other businesses as they repair and rebuild.

"For those who have sadly been affected, our Property Flood Resilience Repair Grant Scheme will soon be open to help residents protect their property in the future, while our Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who have suffered damage as they work to put food on our tables."

Support will be available through councils who will announce further details on eligibility and how to apply.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...