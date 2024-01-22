Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Graham Stothard looks at the worst of the travel disruption to affect flights across the UK. Words by James Gray, Multimedia Producer

Plane passengers have told of their travel misery as Storm Isha forced flights to abandon landings and divert to different airports.

Isha battered the UK on Sunday with winds of nearly 100mph in places, leaving thousands without power and commuters stranded.

Flight tracking data has revealed one flight from the UK to the Republic of Ireland was even forced to re-route to mainland Europe.

In Ireland, flight tracking data revealed a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Dublin was made to re-route to Paris.

The plane eventually landed in the Irish capital nine hours after its original take-off time - in theory the flight should take around 45 minutes.

A separate plane flying to Dublin from Munich was unable to land and forced to return to its departure airport in Germany.

Across London, meanwhile, severe weather conditions brought about by Isha forced the diversion of a flight from Ibiza to Gatwick Airport. The plane had originally been due to land at London City Airport.

Flight tracking data showed how one flight between Manchester and Dublin was diverted to Paris. Credit: Flight Radar 24

A passenger onboard the British Airways CityFlyer flight shared footage on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the plane landing at Gatwick, with passengers applauding and cheering in relief.

Earlier on Sunday, the Big Jet TV YouTube channel - which livestreams planes coming into land at some of the UK's largest airports - caught the moment a British Airways aircraft was forced to abandon its landing at London Heathrow Airport.

Glasgow Airport confirmed one flight travelling from the Egyptian holiday resort of Sharm El Sheikh declared an emergency due to Isha.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said the TUI flight was "diverted to Manchester due to current weather conditions".

Severe weather conditions on Sunday forced a British Airways flight to abandon its landing at Heathrow Airport (Credit: YouTube / Big Jet TV)

Elsewhere, passengers have described being left stranded on airport runways for hours while they awaited confirmation for take-off.

ITV News heard from passengers on one flight which had been stuck on the tarmac at Manchester Airport for four hours.

The UK-bound flight had been due to land at London Stanstead Airport, but was one of many that was made to alter its flight plans due to the adverse weather.

A spokesperson for National Air Traffic Services said: "Due to adverse weather conditions across the UK, temporary air traffic restrictions are in place. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety.

"Our teams are working closely with airports and airlines to minimise disruption. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline."

