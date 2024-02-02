Rocky and Predator actor Carl Weathers has died aged 76

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, has died aged 76.

His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday.

Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons, earning an Emmy Award nomination in 2021.

Weathers played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies and also starred in 1987’s Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jesse Ventura and a host of others.

He later sported a false wooden hand to play a golf pro for the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore opposite Adam Sandler.

Growing up in New Orleans, Weathers started performing in plays as early as grade school.

He played college football at San Diego State University and went on to play for one season in the NFL, for the Oakland Raiders, in 1970.

After the Raiders, he joined the Canadian Football League, playing for two years while finishing up his studies during the offseason at San Francisco State University.

Weathers is survived by two sons.

For more arts and entertainment news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...